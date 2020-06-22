PICS: Destruction of MyCiTi buses was 'purely and utterly just criminal'

Cape Town - The violent attacks on the MyCiTi bus service would have a devastating impact on commuters from the Dunoon and Milnerton areas in particular, in coming weeks, said the Mayco member for transport, Felicity Purchase. She said the MyCiTi service had provided “affordable” public transport to thousands of commuters every day over the past 10 years, and those who attacked “our” buses and infrastructure over the weekend were well aware of that, “and are hell-bent on destabilising and destroying this much-needed service”. She called on the residents of Dunoon and Montague Gardens and witnesses to provide information on the attacks to their nearest police stations or the City’s Transport Information Centre, so those responsible could be arrested and prosecuted. “This is nothing less than sabotage of the worst possible kind, and in a time of crisis when Covid-19 is challenging our resolve like never before,” Purchase said. She said the areas remained volatile and the City would only be able to undertake a full assessment of the damage once it was safe to do so.

Transport portfolio committee chairperson Angus McKenzie said the torching and destruction of MyCiTi buses was "purely and utterly just criminal”.

Andile Peter, chief executive of MyCiTi vehicle-operating company Kidrogen, said a driver reported that at approximately 9.20pm on Saturday he had pulled into Omuramba Station where he proceeded to dock.

“While docking he checked his side and rear-view mirrors and suddenly saw two men who looked very suspicious behind the bus. The men were dressed in black, both wearing black caps and black masks,” Peter said.

He said before the driver could act the two men managed to slip through the gap between the station’s platform.

“The driver then stated that at the point he was still watching the men through the mirror when one of them put his finger to his lips, indicating to the driver to be quiet,” said Peter.

He said the driver then saw that one of the men was carrying a two-litre milk container with a yellowish liquid in it. “It then occurred to him (driver) that it was petrol in the container and that the bus was about to be set alight.

“The men walked up to the driver’s cab and told him they wouldn’t harm him if he followed their instructions. They told him to get out of the cab and to stand at the door.”

Dunoon ward councillor Lubabalo Makeleni described the perpetrators as a “syndicate” holding the community to ransom. Makeleni said if the community remained "quiet" about the attacks, “then there is nothing I can do”. “There is a housing project that is about to unfold and they are putting a strain on that project by burning everything they can see and putting up shacks everywhere. We want proper houses. If they want shacks, they must say to the government that they want shacks,” he said.

He also said his office was petrol-bombed on Youth Day.

According to Purchase, protesters stoned a bus that was destined for the V&A Waterfront, in Potsdam Road, near Dunoon. The attackers instructed passengers to get out, and then set fire to the 18m bus. She said replacing the buses and repairing the station would cost at least R8 million.

