Racing events suspended at Killarney due to coronavirus outbreak

Cape Town - Killarney International Raceway and the Western Province Motor Club support the drastic steps taken to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus in South Africa, including the prohibition of gatherings in excess of 100 people. All motor racing events at Killarney International Raceway, including the Power Series, Drags, Short Circuit, Karting, Robot Racing and Street2Strip have been suspended until further notice. In other aspects, it will be business as usual, subject to the following: Test Sessions Open testing sessions on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays will continue but will be limited to a maximum of 50 drivers/riders. The track also remains available for hire on Weekdays and including the next three Saturdays.

To book a test session, please contact Rhonette Rossouw ([email protected]) or Linda Meaker ([email protected]) or via the admin office at (021) 557-1639.

Clubhouse

The Clubhouse will be open for business during this time.

Actions by the club:

"We are being proactive in our efforts to manage the situation with regard to containing the spread of the Covid-19 virus, with sanitiser stations at entrances to Admin Block and Clubhouse, sensitising all staff to good hygiene practices and the need to take all necessary precautions, such as washing their hands before entering the workplace, regular and frequent washing thereafter, limiting personal contact as appropriate and working from home if they develop a cough or flu-like symptoms," Killarney said.

"Posters promoting behaviour to reduce the risk of infection will be placed at entrances to Admin Block and Clubhouse.

"We call on all members/users of the Killarney facilities to be responsible and to comply with government directives."

Please do not come to Killarney if:



You have travelled to a high-risk country overseas in the past three weeks.

You have had any contact with any person suspected of having Covid-19.

You have any flu-like symptoms.

"We wish all our members and the extended family of Killarney motorsport fans strength and patience for the difficult times ahead, and look forward to welcoming you all back to Killarney in due course," Killarney said.