Cape Town - To accommodate the State of the Nation Address and the opening of Parliament on Thursday 7 February 2019, the National Government and the South African Police Service (SAPS) have requested that extended road closures be effected in the city.



There will also be limited road closures in effect for rehearsals on Tuesday 5 February and Wednesday 6 February 2019.





On Thursday, the bulk of the road closures in the CBD will take effect from 06:00 until midnight.





The road closures will affect the normal flow of traffic in and around the city bowl, Newlands, the M3 and N2 city-bound lanes. As such, road users are asked to plan their routes accordingly.





Road users are also alerted to the closure of the M3 and N2 at 17:45 on Thursday. The M5 will be the best option as an alternative route.





Please take note of parking restrictions in the city from midnight on Wednesday 6 February 2019 to Thursday 7 February to 23:45.





A detailed breakdown of the closures/restrictions and deviations is available on the City’s website: http://bit.do/sona2019





