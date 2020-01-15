Still no sign of MyCiTi N2 Express as Cape commuters continue to suffer









The City of Cape Town has admitted that no progress has been made to get the MyCiTi N2 Express service back up and running. Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said: "We're still working towards a solution; however, this must be done in accordance with the applicable legal framework. "I can assure commuters that we want to get the buses back on the road as soon as possible, and we'll inform the public once the service is ready to start operating." According to Purchase, the National Department of Transport instructed the City that they wanted to intervene to find a solution, but they had not succeeded in doing so. In September last year, minibus taxi association Codeta launched an urgent court bid against the City and other parties, including the Transport Minister and Western Cape Transport MEC, seeking an interdict preventing the City from entering into a fresh or extended contract in respect of the bus service. The service was suspended back in May.

The Western Cape High Court rejected the application for the interdict, but ruled that other issues related to the application be heard at a later date, which is yet to be set.

The suspension of the N2 Express service has had a considerable impact on Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain commuters. At the same time, the City announced that an interim operator for the MyCiTi N2 Express service would be sought.

A task team instituted by the Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) to look at public transport in the area and on the Cape Flats said residents were feeling the pinch.

“In the context of the absence of the MyCiTi bus service, the residents are suffering enormously trying to get to their respective destinations and its caused some headaches,” said KDF chairperson Michael Benu.

ANC caucus leader Xolani Sotashe said: “You would recall we took up this issue with the mayor, and he made a lot of promises that the service will resume soon in Khayelitsha and we actually call him ‘Mr Promises’ because wherever he goes he promises people and he does not keep his word.”

