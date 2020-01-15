Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said: “We’re still working towards a solution; however, this must be done in accordance with the applicable legal framework.
“I can assure commuters that we want to get the buses back on the road as soon as possible, and we’ll inform the public once the service is ready to start operating.”
According to Purchase, the National Department of Transport instructed the City that they wanted to intervene to find a solution, but they had not succeeded in doing so.
In September last year, minibus taxi association Codeta launched an urgent court bid against the City and other parties, including the Transport Minister and Western Cape Transport MEC, seeking an interdict preventing the City from entering into a fresh or extended contract in respect of the bus service. The service was suspended back in May.