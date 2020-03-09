Student metro cop hailed after paying for stranded Cape motorist's petrol

Cape Town - A student metro police officer has been hailed a hero after he helped a stranded motorist who was stuck without petrol on the N1 on Friday and used his own money to help the Goodwood dad. Pieter Terblanche, 24, who has dreamed of becoming a metro cop since he was 12-years-old, was lauded by Facebook users after assisting Mohammed Iqbal Kasker, 47. Kasker says he was on his way to the mosque for jumu’ah (Friday prayer) when his car ground to a halt at the Koeberg interchange and he realised he had run out of petrol. As he got out to indicate to other drivers that he was stuck, Terblanche jumped off his motorbike and said to him: “Good afternoon, sir. I’m a student Metro Police officer. I’m here to assist you.” With the help of another motorist, they pushed the car to the side of the road, but when Kasker asked the student cop if he would go buy some fuel, there was more bad news.

“I took out my wallet and guess what? No cash,” says an embarrassed Kasker.

“All he said was: ‘Uncle, don’t worry. I will sort it out for you’.”

The officer returned 25 minutes later with a five-litre can of petrol and an ice-cold Coke for Kasker who had stood waiting in the hot sun.

Kasker says the officer declined to be repaid and he took to social media to share his experience, and to bring it to the attention of Terblanche’s boss, Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.



Within two days, his post had been shared nearly 3000 times.

Terblanche tells the Daily Voice he had an appointment at Home Affairs in Bellville and his wife had been waiting for him but he called her to say he’d been delayed.

“I don’t do things to get something out of it. I want to help and make a difference in this country,” he says.

“I have been training to be a Metro Police officer for a year and three months now and have three more months to go.”

Smith says Terblanche will be great asset to Metro Police, as he had already received a letter of appreciation last year when he helped with a house fire.

“I have recommended him for a commendation and I hope that he will continue inspiring his colleagues,” adds Smith.

