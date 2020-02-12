Cape Town - Parliament will be hosting the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, 13 February 2020 at 19:00.
Due to this, Cape Town motorists and pedestrians have been advised of temporary road closures and parking restrictions in and around Parliament from 11 – 12 February 2020, and full closure around Parliament on 13 February 2020.
Below is a list of the roads that will be closed:
ROADS TO BE CLOSED FOR REHEARSALS FROM 17:00 – 23:59 ON 11 – 12 February 2020
- Buitenkant street: between Roeland and Strand Street
- Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Street
- Plein Street: between Roeland and Longmarket Street
- St John’s Street: between Vrede and Roeland Street
- Hope Street: between Roeland and Glynn Street
- Commercial Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Street
- Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament Street
- Spin / Mostert Street: between Corporation and Parliament Street
- Parliament Street: from the gates of Parliament to Longmarket Street
- Lower Buitenkant Street: between Strand and Darling Street