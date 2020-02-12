The inner city of Cape Town near Parliament will become a no go zone for the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday evening. Picture Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

Cape Town - Parliament will be hosting the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, 13 February 2020 at 19:00.

Due to this, Cape Town motorists and pedestrians have been advised of temporary road closures and parking restrictions in and around Parliament from 11 – 12 February 2020, and full closure around Parliament on 13 February 2020.

Below is a list of the roads that will be closed:

ROADS TO BE CLOSED FOR REHEARSALS FROM 17:00 – 23:59 ON 11 – 12 February 2020

  • Buitenkant street: between Roeland and Strand Street
  • Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Street
  • Plein Street: between Roeland and Longmarket Street
  • St John’s Street: between Vrede and Roeland Street
  • Hope Street: between Roeland and Glynn Street
  • Commercial Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Street
  • Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament Street
  • Spin / Mostert Street: between Corporation and Parliament Street
  • Parliament Street: from the gates of Parliament to Longmarket Street
  • Lower Buitenkant Street: between Strand and Darling Street
Parking restrictions in the following areas from midnight (23:59), TUESDAY 11 February 2020 to 23:45 on Thursday, 13 February 2020:
  • Glynn and Wesley Street: between Hope and Buitenkant Street
  • Buitenkant Street: between Glynn and Wesley Street
  • Vrede Street: between St John’s and Hope Street
Here is a look at how the closures will appear. Scroll down for a more detailed breakdown:

Due to this, Cape Town motorists and pedestrians have been advised of road closures and parking restrictions as a result of the State of the Nation Address. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied

PARKING RESTRICTIONS APPLY TO THE FOLLOWING AREAS FROM 23:59 ON WEDNESDAY, 12 February 2020 TO 23:45 ON THURSDAY, 13 February 2020

  • Klipper Road: between Main Road and M3
  • M3: between Princess Anne Avenue and Philip Kgosana Drive(De Waal Drive)
  • Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands
  • Church Square, corner of Spin and Parliament Street
  • Roeland Street: between Plein and Brandweer Street
  • Plein Street: between Roeland and Longmarket Street
  • Spin Street: between Parliament and Plein Street
  • Parliament Street: between Longmarket and Bureau Street
  • Hatfield and St John’s Streets: between Roeland and Orange Street
  • Adderley Street: between Wale and Longmarket Street
  • St Mary’s Cathedral Parking Area: between Bouquet and Roeland Street
  • Gallery Lane
  • Queen Victoria Street
  • Commercial Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Street
  • Barrack Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Street
  • Albertus Street: between Buitenkant and Corporation Street
  • Caledon Street: between Buitenkant and Corporation Street
  • Mostert Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Street
  • Longmarket Street: between Buitenkant and St George’s Mall
  • Wale Street up to Queen Victoria Street
  • Hope Street from Roeland to Wesley Street
  • Longmarket to Barrack Street
  • Darling Street: between Corporation and Buitenkant Street
  • Corporation Street: between Longmarket and Barrack Street
  • Avenue Street and Paddock Street
  • Church Street from St George’s Mall to Adderley Street
  • Longmarket Street from St George’s Mall to Adderley Street
  • Shortmarket Street and St George’s Mall

Temporary road closures on 13 February 2020 FROM 06:00 TO 23:45 

  • Church Square
  • Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Street
  • Closure of Company Gardens
  • Government Avenue from Orange Street to Wale Street
  • Plein Street from Longmarket Street to Roeland Street
  • St John’s Street from Roeland Street to Vrede Street
  • Vrede Street: between St John’s and Hope Street
  • Gallery Lane
  • Bouquet Street
  • Hope Street: between Roeland and Glynn Street
  • Wesley Street: between Buitenkant and Hope Street
  • Glynn Street: between Buitenkant and Hope Street
  • Wale Street: between Queen Victoria and Adderley Street
  • Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament Street
  • Spin Street and Mostert Street: between Corporation and Parliament Street
  • Parliament Street from the gates of Parliament to Longmarket Street
  • Commercial Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Street becomes bi-directional
  • Wesley and Glynn Streets: between Hope and Buitenkant Street becomes bi-directional
Cape Town motorists and pedestrians have been advised of road closures and parking restrictions as a result of the State of the Nation Address. Picture Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

Road closure: 17:00 to 20:00 on 13 February 2020

  • Buitenkant Street between Roeland and Strand Street
Road closure: 17:45 to 19:30 on 13 February 2020
  • Klipper Road, Newlands: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue
  • Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands: from Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue
  • Newlands Avenue, Newlands: from Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue
  • Dean Street, Newlands, westbound: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue
  • M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive), Roeland Street,
  • City-bound carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to city centre
  • Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3)
  • Anzio Road, Observatory: from Main Road (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) (M3)
  • N2, Settlers Way City-bound carriageway: from Main Road (M4) to city centre
Road closure: 18:00 to 19:30 on 13 February 2020
  • Roeland Street: between Buitenkant and Brandweer Street

Cape Town motorists and pedestrians have been advised of road closures and parking restrictions as a result of the State of the Nation Address. Picture Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

CONTINGENCY CLOSURE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY ON 13 February 2020 (08:00 – 23:45)
 
In case of an emergency, the following roads which are listed under Parking restrictions will also be closed:

  • Plein Street: between Roeland and Longmarket Street
  • Parliament Street: between Longmarket and Bureau Street
  • Adderley Street: between Wale and Longmarket Street
  • Commercial Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Street
  • Barrack Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Street
  • Albertus Street: between Buitenkant and Corporation Street
  • Caledon Street: between Buitenkant and Corporation Street
  • Mostert Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Street
  • Wale Street up to Queen Victoria Street
  • Longmarket to Barrack Street
  • Corporation Street: between Longmarket and Barrack Street
  • Church Street from St George’s Mall to Adderley Street
  • Shortmarket Street and St George’s Mall
Cape Argus