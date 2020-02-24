Two separate car crashes on Western Cape roads leaves four dead, two critical









In two separate car crashes on Western Cape roads, four people were killed while two others were left in a critical condition. Picture: ER24/Supplied Cape Town - In two separate car crashes on Western Cape roads, four people were killed while two others were left in a critical condition. Three people were killed and another left critically injured when an SUV crashed into the side of a light motor vehicle on the R45 near Franschhoek, on Saturday night. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene after 22h30 to find local security services on scene. An SUV and light motor vehicle were found in the middle of the road. "On closer inspection, medics found two men and two women lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle. The two men and one woman were found with numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were later declared dead. "Metro Rescue Services had to use specialised equipment to free the remaining woman from the vehicle," Meiring said.

"Once freed, medics treated the woman and provided her with advanced life support interventions before she was transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

"The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations."

In an unrelated incident, a woman was killed and a young boy left critically injured following a three-vehicle collision on Vissershok Road near Durbanville on Monday.

ER24 paramedics, along with Metro Rescue and Western Cape Fire and Rescue Services, arrived on the scene at 07h20 to find the vehicles in the middle of the busy road.

"On closer inspection, medics found a woman and a boy, believed to be 7-years-old, lying trapped inside the one light motor vehicle, both in a critical condition," Meiring said.

"Rescue Services had to use specialised equipment to free the two entrapped patients.

"Unfortunately, during the extrication, the woman succumbed to her numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead."

Meiring said once the boy was extricated, he was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions. Shortly after the boy was airlifted by the Red Cross AMS helicopter to a nearby hospital.