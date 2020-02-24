Cape Town - In two separate car crashes on Western Cape roads, four people were killed while two others were left in a critical condition.
Three people were killed and another left critically injured when an SUV crashed into the side of a light motor vehicle on the R45 near Franschhoek, on Saturday night.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene after 22h30 to find local security services on scene. An SUV and light motor vehicle were found in the middle of the road.
"On closer inspection, medics found two men and two women lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle. The two men and one woman were found with numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were later declared dead.
"Metro Rescue Services had to use specialised equipment to free the remaining woman from the vehicle," Meiring said.