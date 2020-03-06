VIDEO: Buses to be used in revival plan for Cape Town Central Line

Cape Town - Eighty buses are to be made available in July as an alternative service to assist thousands of train commuters left stranded by the problematic Cape Town Central train line. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo on Thursday outlined their recovery and alternative service plan for the Central Line. Mpondo said R1.4 billion had been allocated to restore services on the line. “A phased approach will also be taken in fixing the Central Line.” The Central Line, a corridor from Cape Town train station to Chris Hani in Khayelitsha, with a connecting line from Philippi towards Kapteinsklip in Mitchells Plain, was suspended in November 2019 due to “unprecedented theft and vandalism” of signalling and electrical infrastructure. The overhead lines between Bonteheuwel and Nyanga, Philippi - Stock Road, Khayelitsha - Chris Hani and Philippi - Mitchells Plain stations have been stripped and stolen, with about 220000 train commuters left stranded and forced to use alternative transport.

Outlining the recovery plan, Mpondo said the next three months would be dedicated to bringing stability and order, the next six months to completing stalled projects and the next 12 to medium-term planning and the commissioning of new projects.

He said what would follow afterwards would be a process of modernisation which would introduce the new trains on the Central Line.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced plans to restore the Central Line train service. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Eighty buses are to be made available in July as an alternative service to assist thousands of train commuters left stranded by the problematic Cape Town Central train line. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Mpondo said Metrorail would provide a limited train service between Cape Town and Philippi from September, with a 30-minute frequency of trains.

“In April next year, a full train service will be restored between Cape Town and Kapteinsklip in Mitchells Plain and Chris Hani in Khayelitsha - 15-minute frequency in peak and 30-minute in off-peak,” Mpondo said. Over the next six months, Prasa will deal with infrastructure rehabilitation.

“We will also restore and/or rebuild sub-stations that have been damaged by vandalism, replace overhead electrical lines and complete the modern resignalling project.”

For the second time since June last year, Mbalula experienced Cape Town’s rail transport system, when he took a ride from the Cape Town to Langa, sitting in a carriage with no windows due to vandalism.

He engaged with commuters as well as people who erected shacks near the railway line, and encouraged them to work with Prasa to ensure the improvements were implemented successfully.

“Communities must take care and ensure that children and animals are kept clear of the tracks and discourage illegal electrical connections,” Mbalula said. “The challenges faced by Prasa have a socio-economic element to them.

“Our people don’t have land and have seized Prasa’s land to build shacks on tracks,” Mbalula said.

Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said he was happy with the progress made.

“This is a clear indication of what the government can achieve if we put our differences aside and work in the spirit of co-operative governance and intergovernmental relations,” Madikizela said.

Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said he was happy with the progress made.

