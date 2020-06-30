WATCH: Cape driver crashes his car after reckless, negligent driving on wet roads

Cape Town - One Cape Town driver used the past weekend's wet weather to push his car to the limit, and satiate his need for speed.

A Nissan Sentra was being driven fast on a slippy road, which appears to be on Victoria Road - the long road that stretches from Sea Point all the way to Hout Bay.

In the recorded video footage, the driver of the green car can be seen losing control and then crashing into the bushes along the road. Another driver, who was filming the whole incident, slows down his car while onlookers examine the car crash.

The 20-second video, which was posted to Twitter on Monday has already been watched more than 17 000 times.

Western Cape Transport and Public Works Department's spokesperson Jandré Bakker said they strongly condemn reckless and negligent driving.