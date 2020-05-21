WATCH: Eastern Cape MEC lashes out at 'murderous behaviour' of drag racers

Cape Town - Eastern Cape Transport MEC, Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe has called for the law enforcement to track down “the heedless and murderous behaviour” of those who have been captured on video using a stretch of the N2 road just outside Qumbu for a high-speed vehicle racing contest.

In the video footage, captured by one of the spectators, at least three vehicles can be seen driving at very high speeds, with dozens of cheering fans lining the road while others can be seen standing on the back of a bakkie, screaming and cheering.

Tikana-Gxothiwe then “challenged law enforcement to move with speed in tracking down and arresting all those involved in this potentially deadly act”.

“This kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable and those behind this deadly act have got to face the full might of the law. Such an act can result not only into the death or life-altering injuries for the drivers and their spectators but also to innocent fellow road users, bystanders and even innocent people in the houses along the road,” Tikana-Gxothiwe said.

She said they have to get to the bottom of that and there’s got to be consequences for those involved, and she also expressed shock that people would dare commit such on one of the busiest national roads as the N2, a road stretching from the Western Cape through Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal to Mpumalanga.