Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has identified a site in the Foreshore as an alternative remote holding area for minibus-taxi operators who have been displaced from the Station Deck facility.
The site is situated on the harbour side between DF Malan and Christiaan Barnard Streets and borders on FW de Klerk Boulevard.
Work is underway to convert this site under the freeway bridge into a temporary holding facility to accommodate approximately 270 minibus-taxis. The work includes the flattening of the parking surface, dropping of kerbs to provide access and exit points, the installation of guardrails along FW de Klerk Boulevard, and the installation of road signs and temporary water and sanitation services.
Felicity Purchase, the City’s Mayco Member for Transport, said: "If all goes as planned, the minibus-taxi operators will hold at this site as from 09:30 on Monday, 4 November 2019, once the morning peak hour period has ended.
"There will be regular cleaning services and 24-hour security at this site which will serve as a temporary holding facility until we have concluded the planning and preparations for medium- and longer term holding facilities. The City’s traffic signal unit and Traffic Services will assist in limiting any impact the new holding area may have on traffic flow in this area," she said.