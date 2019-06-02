Red Bull car prepped for David Coulthard at Red Bull racing event. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - While in town for the Red Bull Cape Town Circuit, the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing gave locals a taste of what it is like seeing an F1 car in action with a fun preview at the V&A Waterfront on Friday. The F1 team were showing off the car ahead of Sunday's Red Bull Cape Town Circuit. The free event is to give tens of thousands of South African fans the chance to witness the thundering power of a Formula 1 car at close quarters.

The Grand Parade will echo with the roar of a championship-winning Formula One car as David Coulthard takes the wheel down Darling Street. Motoring fans will marvel at the motorcycle stunt skills of Aruñas “Aras” Gibieža and local trials legend Brian Capper, with Red Bull Air Race pilot Patrick Davidson giving aerial support.

The event is scheduled to take place between 12h00 and 17h00 in front of the City Hall.

Red Bull car prepped for David Coulthard at Red Bull racing event. VIDEO: Courtney Africa/African News Agency/ANA

Ahead of today's event, many people who happened to be at the Waterfront on Friday were given a look at the prep work for the RB7 and were then treated to the F1 car revving the South African national anthem.

Making our entrance, the only way we know how! 👊🔊 (You'll want your sound on for this one.) #RedBullCTCircuit @RedBullZA pic.twitter.com/vxCT4dyoI2 — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) June 1, 2019