Protest action by taxi operators at the Stellenbosch CBD led to heavy traffic congestion around main intersections and roads on Tuesday. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency

Cape Town - Protest action by taxi operators at the Stellenbosch CBD led to heavy traffic congestion around main intersections and roads include Dorp, Adam Tas, Merriman, Bird, Plein and Alexander Streets on Tuesday. In the early hours of the morning, taxi operators started to protest against municipal traffic officials, who have stepped up their bid to enforce the law, by having taxis with outstanding fines and warrants pulled over.

Municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said some roads have been closed in parts of the Stellenbosch CBD as traffic and law enforcement officers are dealing with illegal road closures by taxis.

Protest action by taxi operators at the Stellenbosch CBD led to heavy traffic congestion around main intersections and roads on Tuesday. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency

"The situation is currently under control but we urge residents and visitors to avoid the area if possible, as traffic flow is being negatively affected. Main intersections and roads affected include: Dorp, Adam Tas, Merriman, Bird, Plein and Alexander Streets," Grobbelaar said.

Police spokesperson Pholelwa Njara said Stellenbosch Police and other law enforcement agencies are currently on the scene at R44 and Alexander street where taxi drivers are burning wheelie bins due to taxi drivers that were arrested by Stellenbosch for outstanding Traffic fines.

"Public Order Police (POPS) will monitor the situation and will remain in the area to maintain law and order," Njara said.