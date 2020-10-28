WATCH: Cape Town plans to be African leader in water and sanitation services

Cape Town - The City is on a mission to make Cape Town the first African city to be a world leader in water and sanitation services.

Yesterday, City officials visited the Wemmershoek Dam to brief the media on the water outlook over the next few years.

Mayor Dan Plato said: “It must be emphasised that the full dams are an achievement we arrived at collectively. Cape Town has always been a city of action. The measures put in place to conserve water were an indication of how determined the City was to not run out of water.” Plato said there were still many challenges that remained, but they were celebrating a victory.

“A victory which sees us being able to lift water restrictions - an act which seemed impossible three years ago. Having been so close to running out of water, we know the importance of every drop.

“Now, being in a much stronger position, residents can begin to relax water-saving efforts in good conscience,” he said.