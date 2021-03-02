10 arrested after cops seize cocaine worth R583m in massive Saldanha coast sting

Cape Town - In a massive sting operation led by Western Cape organised crime narcotics unit detectives, police seized a massive cocaine haul from a fishing vessel off the Saldanha coast on Monday.

The operation, comprising various tactical operational units, allowed police to arrest 10 suspects after they seized the massive cocaine haul, estimated to be worth R583 million.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “The intelligence-driven evening operation saw various tactical forces descending on the vessel where 973 blocks of compressed cocaine were found in three compartments of the vessel.

“Ten suspects, four of Bulgarian descent and six from Myanmar, were arrested on charges of dealing in drugs. They are expected to appear in court in Vredenburg soon,” Potelwa said.

“Further investigations continue as the detectives determine the origins as well as the intended destination of the consignment.”