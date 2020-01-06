At least 10 people were killed on the province’s roads over the weekend, according to traffic chief Kenny Africa.
The deaths included five pedestrians, one passenger, three drivers and a 58-year-old person who fell off a vehicle in Gugulethu on Saturday.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called for more vigilance as the holiday period wraps up, and said he would announce the final road fatality statistics on January 23.
Africa also released the alcohol blitz and Random Breath Test operational statistics for the past weekend. He said officials stopped more than 3000 vehicles and more than 1000 drivers were tested for alcohol.