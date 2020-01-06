10 die on Cape's roads over the weekend









A pedestrian accident scene on the M5. File Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Traffic volumes have started to increase on all major roads around the Western Cape as thousands of holidaymakers return to their home provinces after the festive season break. At least 10 people were killed on the province’s roads over the weekend, according to traffic chief Kenny Africa. The deaths included five pedestrians, one passenger, three drivers and a 58-year-old person who fell off a vehicle in Gugulethu on Saturday. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called for more vigilance as the holiday period wraps up, and said he would announce the final road fatality statistics on January 23. Africa also released the alcohol blitz and Random Breath Test operational statistics for the past weekend. He said officials stopped more than 3000 vehicles and more than 1000 drivers were tested for alcohol.

“A total of 27 drunken drivers were arrested, and the highest reading recorded: 1.52mg/1000ml, which was six times over the legal limit,” he said.

The main contributing factors to road fatalities remain driver fatigue, speeding, as well as drinking and driving.

Africa said other arrests included for fraudulent documentation (four in Laingsburg, one in Brackenfell and two in Beaufort West), while three people were arrested for reckless and negligent driving in Laingsburg.

He said a driver was arrested for attempted rape and for being in possession of a dangerous weapon in George, and three undocumented people were arrested in Beaufort West, while one person was arrested for bribery in Worcester.

He said more than 400 fines, with a value of R713000, were issued for speeding, and 408 drivers were prosecuted.

