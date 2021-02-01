10-year-old singing sensation from Mitchells Plain needs help to attend his dream school

Cape Town - Ethan Palangwane, the 10-year-old singing sensation from Mitchells Plain, Cape Town has finally begun his school year at Drakensberg Boys Choir School in KwaZulu-Natal. Palangwane made headlines last year when he was one of 30 boys out of 1 600, accepted to study at the prestigious school. Ethan’s mom, Candice Palangwane, said: “Ethan started singing around the house at the age of 8. When he started singing for our friends and family at gatherings, we realised that he has a God-given talent that we needed to nurture.” Unfortunately due to financial constraints, Ethan’s family was unable to cover the cost of his schooling, which amounts to about R 175 000 for his first year. In a desperate bid to help their son reach for his dreams, regardless of financial shortcomings, the family then turned to crowdfunding.

Ethan Palangwane, the 10-year-old singing sensation from Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, has finally begun his school year at Drakensberg Boys Choir School in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Supplied

The crowdfunding campaign, run on BackaBuddy, managed to raise well-over R98 000 with contributions from 26 donors locally and internationally.

Speaking on his arrival at his new school, Ethan’s dad, Kagiso Palangwane, said: “We are going to miss seeing our little man every day, but we know he will continue to make us proud and inspire others with his unique gift. A new and exciting journey lies ahead for him and we couldn’t be more proud.”

With his acceptance fee and uniform covered, Ethan has already begun his first semester through online classes.

“His educators have already taken a shine on him and he is doing so well. He recently got 92% for his first music theory assignment, despite never taking music studies. He is also excelling in his maths quizzes.”

Despite having started his classes, Ethan still needs additional funding for the remainder of his fees for the school year, and his parents hope that the public will continue to support his dreams.

To donate to Ethan’s campaign please use this link: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/ethan-palagangwe

Cape Argus