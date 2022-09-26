101 vehicles impounded by Cape law enforcement for illegal dumping

Cape Town - In its efforts to crack down on widespread illegal dumping in the metro, the City seized 101 vehicles used in the act in the past 14 months. The Philippi Horticultural Area, Swartklip Road, Old Faure Road, and Tafelsig are among the areas regarded as hot spots.

Story continues below Advertisement

Between July last year and the end of the last month, the City’s Law Enforcement Department impounded 101 vehicles where people were caught in the act of dumping illegally, with 9 014 fines issued for dumping and littering. 1 590 reports of dumping between July 2021 and June this year were received, while the Law Enforcement Graffiti Unit removed more than 28 000 square metres of illegal graffiti. Safety and Security mayoral committee member JP Smith said vehicles used to illegally dispose of waste like builders’ rubble, garden, or garage waste were impounded in terms of the Integrated Waste Management by-law.

Story continues below Advertisement

Smith said apart from the mess it created, the health risks stemming from illegal dumping were of concern. “While rubble and garden waste are among the common items, our officers do come across far more dangerous dumped items, including medication and expired, rotting food waste. “In many instances, residents make use of open spaces or corners in their own neighbourhoods to dump illegally,” Smith said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ward 82 councillor in Tafelsig, Washiela Harris, said despite having two teams of Expanded Public Works Programme workers, dumping in the ward remained a concern. Harris said usually residents would not put out their bins on collection days. She said they would entrust this to other people whom they would pay to dump at an open field, which she said was unacceptable. “We are taking hands with mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Mayco member Grant Twigg, who are running clean-up campaigns throughout the city.

Story continues below Advertisement