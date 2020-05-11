106 Covid-19 deaths in Western Cape, 5 813 cases and 1796 recoveries

Cape Town - The Western Cape has recorded an additional four Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the coronavirus in the province to 106. As of 1pm on May 11, the province has 3 911 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 5 813 confirmed cases and 1 796 recoveries. As of Monday, the province had also conducted 66 806 tests. Premier Alan Winde has extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, as the virus continues to spread in the province. The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Premier Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.

Update on comorbidities data

Winde said last week Thursday, when he presented the first analysis of the deaths in the Western Cape, it was with data collected as of Tuesday that week, when there was 64 deaths.

"We revealed that significant numbers of people who had died had one or more comorbidities. Comorbidities are underlying health conditions such as Tuberculosis, HIV, and Diabetes.

"Our health experts have studied further data provided by our hospitals, especially private healthcare facilities where people have died, as part of our continued rigorous data-led approach," Winde said.

"We can therefore further update the media that only 6% of known Covid-19 deaths in the Western Cape had no comorbidities. Over 65% of patients who died had more than 2 comorbidities.

"I do want to make an important point here: while the above facts indicate that vulnerable groups are most at risk, this does not mean that those who are younger, or those in good health, should not worry. Not only could you help spread the virus, and infect someone who is vulnerable, you could also get seriously ill, or even die, as has been the case in rare circumstances.

Winde said that every single person, regardless of age and health, should be part of the team effort to flatten the curve.

"It is worth reiterating that we cannot avoid this virus – many of us will become infected.

"Our role is to protect vulnerable people and slow its spread through our own personal behaviour choices, so that more people can receive treatment when they need it. Each of our actions now will determine whether lives will be saved, and whether our health system will cope. It is up to us all."

Hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients:

Following the visit at the weekend, some reports quoted national Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize out of context regarding hospitalisation of positive cases, Winde said.

"Dr Mkhize has clarified his statements and we wish to re-iterate that only those who test positive who require medical care, will be placed in hospital facilities. Our data suggests that 90% of people infected, will not require hospitalisation. All positive cases must be isolated.

"Those who test positive for Covid-19, who are not able to isolate at home, will be placed in specific isolation facilities which the Western Cape Government has been using up until now. These facilities are not medical or health care facilities, but allow for people to complete their 14 day isolation period safely.

"We are also currently exploring additional facilities in order to expand our isolation and quarantine options, in order to cater for increased demand when we reach the peak of infections."