Cape Town – A joint multi-disciplinary team which includes Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crimes (NPVC), Crime Intelligence, Special Task Force and National Intervention Unit (NIU) led to the arrest of eleven suspects on Tuesday and the discovery of an undisclosed amount of money.
The team swiftly acted on information received about suspects allegedly involved in multiple cash-in-transit heists in the Eastern Cape. They were intercepted whilst travelling on the N1 near Paarl towards Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon, the Hawks said.
"The occupants of the taxi allegedly fired at the team and the police returned fire. Consequently, 11 suspects were arrested, six of those were unharmed whilst two were injured and are under hospital guard. Three of the suspects were fatally wounded and that incident is being investigated by the IPID," Hawks spokesperson, Philani Nkwalase .