11 fishermen presumed drowned: Only 9 of sunken trawler’s 20 crew rescued

Cape Town - Debris is all that rescuers found near the sunken MFV Lepanto as the search for 11 missing fishermen was called off on Sunday, though rescuers were still expected to keep watch for bodies. The Sea Harvest hake deep-sea trawl vessel carried 20 crew members, of whom nine were rescued on Friday night after a Mayday distress call was relayed to vessels in the area that responded to assist.

Sea Harvest Group communications manager Anthea Abraham said the MFV Lepanto, one of the vessels within the group’s Viking Fishing Division, sank around 35 nautical miles offshore from Hout Bay on Friday afternoon. She said last night that the search had been called off due to the significant amount of time elapsed and, tragically, the missing crewmen were now presumed drowned. “Nine of the 20-man crew who were on board the vessel were rescued and arrived safely on Friday night in Cape Town aboard the MFV Armana.

“The men were reunited with their families after a physical evaluation by a medical doctor.” Abraham said all 20 crew members on board were South Africans. Sea Harvest CEO Felix Ratheb said they were working closely with the relevant authorities, primarily the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa), to establish the cause of the accident as soon as possible.

Samsa said the search had gone airborne early on Saturday after an aircraft was secured. “Debris has been reported in the northern part of the search grid and the Maritime Rescue Co-ordinating Centre Cape Town is investigating this lead,” said Samsa. Debris found floating at sea by a fishing vessel assisting with the search and rescue operation. Pic: Samsa National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said they continued to be present in the area.

“At 3.40pm, NSRI Hout Bay and NSRI Table Bay duty crews were activated following reports of a fishing vessel sinking approximately 30 nautical miles off shore. “At least five fishing vessels reached the search area, locating and recovering nine of 20 local fishermen from a life raft. The nine survivors were not injured and they were brought to the Port of Table Bay aboard a fellow fishing vessel that night. “The casualty fishing vessel appears to have sunk from unknown causes. Both life rafts, of the casualty fishing vessel, have been recovered.

“An Aerios Global Aviation helicopter and fixed wing aircraft joined in the search operation. Despite an extensive air and sea search, there remains no signs of 11 missing fishermen and a search operation is ongoing.” The NSRI search crew. Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Barbara Creecy expressed her shock and sadness. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the missing fishermen and their families,” she said.