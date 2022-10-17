11 unregistered independent schools revealed in WCED annual report

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department investigated 11 unregistered independent schools that were operating illegally. This was part of a report that was shared with members of the standing committee on education and the public on Friday where the Education Department annual report was discussed.

Education MEC David Maynier said despite the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic “the department during the period under review I think delivered some excellent results, if you look at the NSC exams, an 81.2% pass, a 45.3% Bachelor’s pass, and of course the highest maths and science exam pass rate at 71.6% and 76.2% respectively”. WCED head of department Brent Walters said the department had more than 1.1 million children in the system, 44 000 staff with 40 000 within its 1 523 schools. “Our 2021-22 achievement or our performance indicators was at 75% and that was an improvement on the previous year, where it was at 61%,” Walters said.

Walter said the department spent 99.9% of the adjusted budget for 2021/2022. The under-expenditure amounted to R32.347 million or 0.1% of the adjusted budget. Roll-overs have been requested and some approved. The report shows that 162 new principals were employed in the period from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Committee member Galil Brinkhuis questioned remarks made by the department that all learners had been placed at schools.

Responding to this, Maynier said: “We endeavour to place every learner. Of course during the year, end year, there are challenges with transfers and late applications and the department works hard to make places available for those learners.” The matter pertaining to Heathfield High School was raised, with concerns around learning losses and instability following the departure of former principal Wesley Neumann. The department said a number of interventions have been put in place to address this. One of the two curator principals appointed was a curriculum specialist.

