116 women killed in the Western Cape between April and June this year

Cape Town - The Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety (POCS) has reiterated its call for SAPS powers to be devolved down to provincial level. Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, POCS MEC Reagen Allen said that the department’s call could be further supported by the recently released crime statistics, which showed the reduction of serious crimes in local communities, due to the presence of Leap officers.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said: “The province’s 8.2% reduction in the murder rate for the first quarter of 2022/23 was at SAPS stations where Leap officers are deployed. This is a clear demonstration of why SAPS should be devolved to us.” According to Allen, 8 out of the 13 priority stations across the province recorded notable reductions in the murder rates. “In Bishop Lavis, we saw a reduction (-9.1%), Atlantis (-30%), Mitchell’s Plain (-42%), Delft (-1.6%), Kraaifontein (-16.4%), Harare (-13.8%%), Gugulethu (-8.5%), Khayelitsha (-14.3%), and Mfuleni (-25.9%).”

“That was due to the involvement of Leap, our relationship with SAPS and all other law enforcement agencies, along with neighbourhood watches, CPFs and all relevant stakeholders for their continued commitment to combat crime,” said Allen. “While murder increased by 11.5% in the country, we recorded only a 0.2% increase within the same period in 2021/22. So much more can be achieved when you have a capable government that is focused on addressing crime and not using it as a political tool,” Allen said. Aside from recording a 0.2% increase in murder rates, the Western Cape also recorded reductions in several other crime statistics, such as sexual offences (-6.6%), sexual assault (-10.7%), rape (-4.0%), robberies at residential premises (-5.5%) and attempted murder (-6.7%).

Story continues below Advertisement

However, despite the reduction in cases of sexual offences against women and children, the province recorded an increase in the number of women murdered between April and June 2022. Provincial Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile said: “The increase in femicide cases is concerning, 116 women were killed this year, 23 women more than last during the same period. While there are several causative factors, our focus is on tackling this scourge.” Patekile said police are employing various strategies to tackle GBV-F, ranging from boosting police visibility in the hot spot areas like shebeens and other liquor outlets, and conducting stop and searches.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Stop and searching people, especially in our top priority areas helps us to confiscate dangerous weapons that are often used in these murders. “Recently we have noticed an uptake in killings whereby the victims are stabbed. “Searches work to remove knives and other sharp objects from potential perpetrators,” he said.