12-year-old Paarl boy saved after sustaining serious injuries and being abandoned

Cape Town - A 12-year-old boy from Paarl was saved by Drakenstein Farm Watch after he was discovered in the backyard of a local church in the Keerweder area. It is reported that the boy was found by locals showing no sign of life.

According to the Drakenstein Farm Watch (DFW) Fire and Rescue Responders, they received a call from a local resident requesting their assistance. “At around 6.08pm on Monday, the commander received a distress call by an Amberg resident in Paarl, Keerweder area, regarding a young boy, 12, dropped at the backyard of a local church. The boy was not moving.” Responding to the call, DFW Advanced Emergency First Aid responders rushed to the scene. First aid was performed and later the child was taken away by an ambulance.

While on the scene, the team responded to yet another call where they discovered two injured boys aged 15 and 16. Daan van Leeuwen Boomkamp of the DFW said upon their arrival at the second scene, they discovered that all three boys were part of one accident, where they were driven around by an 18-year-old with no driving licence. “According to those who witnessed the accident, all three boys were passengers of a car that was driven by an 18-year-old who has no licence. After the accident, the other three carried the 12-year-old out of the car, but when they realised he had difficulties in breathing they dumped him behind the church before fleeing the scene.