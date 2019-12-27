125 babies born on Christmas Day in Western Cape









Proud mother Phelisa Gaga in Tygerberg Hospital with her newborn baby - one of 125 born in the Western Cape health facilities on Christmas Day. Picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Maternity wards across the Western Cape were kept busy on Christmas Day when they welcomed 125 new babies into the world - 86 boys and 39 girls. Three sets of twins were born at Tygerberg Hospital and at Paarl Hospital. Most babies were born at Tygerberg Hospital with 13 newborns. Eleven babies were born at Mowbray Maternity Hospital, 11 at Paarl Hospital, eight at New Somerset Hospital and seven at Khayelitsha District Hospital. Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said: “We wish them the very best with new additions to their families. Remember that the first 1000 days of a child’s life are very important. ‘‘Provide them with a safe environment and good nutrition.” The first girl was born at 12.09am at Tygerberg Hospital, weighing 3 000g and 49cm in length to mother Yonela Malgas. The second girl was born at 12.10am at Vanguard Community Health Centre, weighing 3 410g and 51cm to mother Priscilla Rufu.

The third birth was a boy born at 12.15am at New Somerset Hospital, weighing 3 990g and 54cm to mother Kalaki Iwado.

A set of twin sisters were born at 4.03am and 4.04am at Tygerberg Hospital to mother Asanda Sani.

Father Brendan Myers said: “It’s an amazing feeling to have a child born on such a special day, especially looking back on what a year it has been.

‘‘We all know that the country is going through a crisis and our prayers are that we will stand together for the future of our children.”

Myers said he already had three boys and the fourth child is now a little girl.

Spokesperson at Western Cape Government Health Byron La Hoe commended the health-care workers who worked 24/7 all-year long and thanked them for their tireless work and contribution, which often went unnoticed.

[email protected]

Cape Argus