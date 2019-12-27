Three sets of twins were born at Tygerberg Hospital and at Paarl Hospital. Most babies were born at Tygerberg Hospital with 13 newborns. Eleven babies were born at Mowbray Maternity Hospital, 11 at Paarl Hospital, eight at New Somerset Hospital and seven at Khayelitsha District Hospital.
Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said: “We wish them the very best with new additions to their families. Remember that the first 1000 days of a child’s life are very important.
‘‘Provide them with a safe environment and good nutrition.”
The first girl was born at 12.09am at Tygerberg Hospital, weighing 3 000g and 49cm in length to mother Yonela Malgas. The second girl was born at 12.10am at Vanguard Community Health Centre, weighing 3 410g and 51cm to mother Priscilla Rufu.