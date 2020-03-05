13-circuit labyrinth in Stellenbosch planted to reduce carbon footprint

Cape Town - Greenhouse-Gas emissions are a problem for every community, and this is why they should contribute towards reducing their carbon footprint by planting spekboom trees, creator of the Great Labyrinth Project, Peter Shrimpton, says. Spekboom trees are being planted to form a 13-circuit labyrinth in Stellenbosch as a way of raising awareness of human carbon footprints. Shrimpton said the team had planted more than 6000 trees since November, and there were 84 000 still to be planted. Phase one is expected to be finished in the next two months. The creators of the project collaborated with non-profit body, the Entrepreneurs Organisation. President Waheed Adams said the Organisation spearheaded a campaign to raise awareness of climate change and inspire local entrepreneurs, business leaders and citizens to help reduce carbon emissions.

“The spekboom tree has an amazing ability to turn the harmful emissions to oxygen needed to sustain our world as we know it, so we would hope that this project would bring to life many more labyrinths across the world,” he said.

Shrimpton said it was essential to win business support because business leaders drive the economy and contribute significantly to carbon emissions.

“It’s not just about the Great Labyrinth, it’s about inspiring people to plant spekboom and reduce their carbon emissions,” he said.

The public is encouraged to participate in the Great Labyrinth Project this Saturday at the East Hill Farm in Stellenbosch, starting at 9am.

A picnic will take place afterwards.

Spekboom trees are being planted to form a 13-circuit labyrinth in Stellenbosch as a way of raising awareness of human carbon footprints. Picture: Supplied

