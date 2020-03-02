138 political parties face being deregistered if they don't reach out to the IEC

Cape Town - A total of 138 political parties are set to get the chop if they fail to let the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) know that they intend to continue existing.

The IEC said: “Of the 450 political parties currently registered, 93 are represented in the national, provincial or municipal legislatures. A further 219 parties have either contested an election in the past two years, are recent registrations, or informed the IEC of their intention to renew their registration by the due date.”

In terms of Section 15(6) of the Electoral Act, read with Regulation 10 of the Regulations for the Registration of Parties 2004, a party that is not represented in any sphere of government must renew their registration before the last day of January of every year.

The political parties marked for deregistration must inform the IEC in writing of their intention to remain registered by March 31.

The parties set for deregistration include: the Khoi-San Kingdom of RSA registered by Ralph Joosten in July 2018; the Plettenberg Bay Community Forum registered by Reverend Sam Fortuin in June 2016; the Arborgeniese Restorasie Koalisie of Fred Meyer registered in May 2016; and the Cape Agulhas Ratepayers’ Association registered by Percival Jones in June 2016.