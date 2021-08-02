15 illegal firearms removed from Cape Town’s streets in July

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies have been lauded after they removed 15 illegal firearms and several rounds of ammunition from the streets last month. In a statement released on Monday, mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said officers managed to kick off the month of August with yet another firearm confiscation.

During the past week, enforcement agencies arrested 177 suspects and issued 33 428 fines. Smith said Law Enforcement officers recovered 11 firearms in July in areas such as Atlantis, Nyanga, Hanover Park, Khayelitsha, Delft and Bishop Lavis, respectively. He said officers attached to the metro police department managed to confiscate five firearms, 50 rounds of ammunition and two imitation firearms last month.

“Confiscating an illegal firearm means preventing a potentially serious crime from happening and protecting innocent lives from being lost. “The latest recovery of an illegal handgun with a loaded magazine and one round chambered is a possible indication that the gang members were about to use the firearm. “It also indicates that they are not afraid to use the illegal firearm while knowing very well that it is unlawful. There are far more illegal firearms in the possession of criminals than those we have confiscated,” Smith said.

He said the enforcement agencies' consistent and increased confiscation of illegal firearms sent a clear message to criminals that they will not be allowed to roam the streets. In the past week, Law Enforcement officers arrested 63 people and issued 3 236 fines. Smith said officers also managed to assist a woman from Mitchells Plain who tried to commit suicide along the R300 highway. He said officers managed to calm the woman and placed her in their patrol car as they awaited the arrival of medical personnel.

Metro police officers also arrested 58 suspects and issued 2 546 fines in the past week. Traffic Services arrested 56 suspects, impounded 21 vehicles, confiscated 82 cellphones and issued 32 646 fines. “We will intensify our fight against crime and assist the South African Police Service to get the criminals off the street.