15-year-old boy caught with a zip gun after a shooting

Cape Town - Police arrested a 15-year-old boy in Kraaifontein, for the possession of an imitation firearm.

The teen, who will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court once charged, was apprehended by police following up on information from the public, about a shooting incident in Willie Street, Scottsdene.

Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said the minor had been processed in terms of the Children’s Act.

“Police, following up on information from the public, arrested a 15-year-old boy for being in possession of a handmade firearm, also referred to as a zip gun.

Kraaifontein community development forum secretary Louis Botha said the organisation was grateful to the area’s residents, who assisted police by giving them the correct information to work with, ensuring that the suspect in a shooting incident was brought to book.

“We thank the community for coming forward and giving information that led to the arrest of the suspect. We are calling on members of the public, with more information on the shooting incident, to come forward and give that information to the police. It is only through partnerships, between the community and the different law enforcement agencies, that we will be able to fight criminal activity in our community,” said Botha.

Meanwhile, in Nyanga, police arrested a 30-year-old man for the possession of an illegal firearm and 17 rounds of ammunition.

According to a police statement, police received a tip-off about an armed suspect and proceeded to his residence where he was arrested in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol and 17 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect is scheduled to make his court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court today.

In Delft, five suspects appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court for the possession of a firearm. Police believe the suspects were involved in a shooting incident, at a funeral in Delft, at the weekend.

Cape Argus