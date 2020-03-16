16 confirmed coronavirus cases for the Western Cape

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - The Western Cape Health Department has confirmed six new cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 16. According to the Western Cape Department of Health between 14 and 15 March, it received notification of six more laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus. All six positive tests (males with varying ages) were received from private laboratories and feedback given to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases. These six new cases, adding to the existing 10, all presented to private facilities with flu-like symptoms and recent international travel history to various countries.



Western Cape Health Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said: “All 16 confirmed cases are being monitored and followed up by our health teams for 14 days. This includes regular testing every second or third day. Their close contacts are also being followed up with. Patients will be declared virus-free if they test negative after two consecutive tests. “Should you develop flu-like symptoms after visiting a country or area where Covid-19 is spreading from person-to-person in the community OR had close contact with a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 stay calm. Remember even if you do have Covid-19 most people have a mild illness,” Van der Heever said.



He urged the public that if they have access to private healthcare to call their general doctor/ local health facility or NICD Hotline.

“Explain your symptoms and where you have travelled or with whom you have had contact. It is important that you call ahead before visiting a health facility. It is advisable for you to stay at home and self-isolate if you display the symptoms of Covid-19 (cough, fever, sore throat) combined with the international travel history or came into contact with a confirmed case. Contact the Hotline on 0800 029 999.

“They will advise you on the next steps. For Western Cape citizens struggling to get through to the Hotline an alternative number has been set up to assist local citizens with health related information on Covid-19 - 021 928 4102,” Van der Heever said.



There are certain basic things the public can do to prevent the spread of the virus:



Wash hands regularly

Cover you cough and sneeze, in the crook of your arm or tissue and throw it away

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Reconsider or avoid non-essential international travel to affected areas

Keep a distance of at least one metre from people who are sick

Stay at home if you feel unwell

Gatherings of more than 100 people will be prohibited. Avoiding large gatherings such as events, public spaces and crowds can prevent the spread of Covid-19.

By adhering to these social distancing instructions as communicated by the president the spread of the virus from person to person can be prevented.

Visit: sacoronavirus.co.za/ or join the WhatsApp group on 0600 123 456.

[email protected]