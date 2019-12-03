So said the chief director of the Women, Youth and Disabilities Department in the Presidency, Ranji Reddy, who spoke at the Ilitha Labantu conference on gender-based violence.
The conference, held at the Cape Sun Hotel ended on Friday.
The aim of hosting the three-day conference was to discuss and review various issues that victims encountered and the setbacks within the justice system, locally and internationally.
The theme for this year was “Ensuring equal access to justice for victims of violence and abuse: Rule of law in action”.