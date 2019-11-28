It is one of the 27 shelters that the provincial government funds for the 4862 homeless people living on the streets in the area of Cape Town.
Women statistically face higher unemployment rates and more chances of being financially unstable, which makes them vulnerable to homelessness.
Lucia Petersen, a social worker at The Haven, said: “Unemployment and poverty are the main reasons people end up on the streets or in shelters.
“In addition, many of these women have traumas to overcome, like rape and other abuse, anddon’tt have the support they need.”