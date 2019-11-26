16 Days of Activism: Triangle Project host event in Nyanga to combat GBV, hate crimes









More than 400 people attended the Triangle Project event in Nyanga to educate children and parents on gender-based violence. Picture: Mthuthuzeli Ntseku/Cape Argus Cape Town - More than 400 people attended the Triangle Project event in Nyanga to educate children and parents on gender-based violence ahead of the start of the 16 Days of Activism on Monday. Triangle Project is a human rights organisation offering professional services to ensure the full realisation of constitutional rights for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) community. The project's Pharie Sefali said Nyanga was known for hate crimes. “It was important for us to do the demonstrations so that the community can be informed and act against these crimes. "As one of the speakers said, men of Nyanga need to stop abusing woman and children and raping them. They are a problem and people do not feel safe anymore,” she said.

The demonstration also shone a light on the killings of women from the LGBTI community in the township.

“The LGBTI community is hated and perpetrators think it is their responsibility to ‘correct’ the LGBTI community through hate crime.

"It’s going to be the festive season and there will be more cases of correctional rapes, rapes of women and children, hate crimes and murders,” she said.

She said abuse was rife in the township because of psychosocial issues coupled with masculinity and entitlement.

“I think poverty, unemployment and mental health are issues. There are few support structures for the community and also the problem is dysfunctional families.

"Crimes and murders are happening every day in the community because the community doesn’t know how to address these things.”

Addressing the crowd, Nyanga police station commander Captain NP Sitshitshi said domestic violence affected children.

“Substance abuse by parents leads to violence. Parents should create a good relationship with children and constantly check on them so that they are open to them,” she said

Sitshitshi advised parents to deal with their differences “amicably”, so that children were not exposed to violence, which they emulate.

