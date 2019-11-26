Triangle Project is a human rights organisation offering professional services to ensure the full realisation of constitutional rights for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) community.
The project's Pharie Sefali said Nyanga was known for hate crimes.
“It was important for us to do the demonstrations so that the community can be informed and act against these crimes.
"As one of the speakers said, men of Nyanga need to stop abusing woman and children and raping them. They are a problem and people do not feel safe anymore,” she said.