16 injured after taxi overturns and crashes into wall in Paarl

Cape Town - Paarl police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving following a taxi accident on the N1 between the Van Riebeeck and Cecilia off-ramp in Paarl, in which 16 people were injured. The taxi overturned and crashed into an estate wall adjacent to the highway. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the accident happened just before 8am yesterday as the taxi was driving in the direction of Cape Town.

He said: “Initial reports of the incident indicate that the driver of the vehicle lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over. Sixteen people were inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.” “Paarl police registered a case of reckless and negligent driving for further investigation,” Swartbooi said. The Western Cape Government Health’s EMS services (WCGH) and ER24 paramedics responded to the incident, helping to transport and treat the injured passengers.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “ER24, Metro EMS and other services arrived at the scene at about 7.57 am to find the taxi on its roof on the side of the road against a wall. Five adults were found lying in the taxi, while eleven others were lying around the vehicle. “Fire Services had to use specialised equipment to open up the taxi and free the patients. Once the vehicle was open, medics assessed the patients and found that one [person] was in a critical condition while three were in a serious condition. Twelve others had sustained minor to moderate injuries.” “Medics treated the patients and provided the critically and seriously injured with advanced life support interventions before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care,” Meiring said.