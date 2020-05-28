16 new deaths recorded as Western Cape's Covid-19 cases jump to 17 286

Cape Town - The Western Cape has recorded 16 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 403.

As of 1pm on Thursday, May 28, the Western Cape has 7726 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 17 286 confirmed cases and 9 157 recoveries with 718 people in hospital of which 157 are in ICU or high care.

Premier Alan Winde has extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the virus continues to spread in the province.

The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.

Picture: Western Cape Government Dashboard

Western Cape's new scenario expectations :

The Western Cape government is anticipating that the cumulative death toll in the province as a result of Covid-19 could be as high as 9 300.



