Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Since January, 1600 people were murdered in the province, the vast majority gang-related and this has prompted a high-level meeting of the province’s security structures, calling the violence a crisis and agreeing on a number of interventions in a bid to curb further killings. Between November 2018 and May 2019, there were 2302 recorded murders.

During a meeting with key stakeholders including the acting provincial commissioner Major-General Mpumelelo Manci, Major-General Jeremy Veary, police officials, mayoral committee member for Safety and Security JP Smith and metro police, major bottlenecks that mitigated against more effective co-ordination, co-operation and joint planning between SAPS, metro police, Department of Community Safety and other law enforcement agencies were discussed.

MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz said the provincial response to the National Anti-Gang strategy had been drafted and was currently out for comment from various stakeholders. The final draft would soon be presented to Cabinet for ratification.

“I am pleased that I was able to meet Manci, Veary and various other SAPS officials on this urgent matter. I commend SAPS for increasing the recovery of illegal firearms and look forward to establishing a joint initiative that will incentivise police to further recover illegal firearms and ammunition,” said Fritz.

Among the urgent remedial crime prevention actions discussed included using signal jamming technology around prisons to prevent prisoners from communicating with gangsters on the outside to plan crimes.

“We are going to speak to national intelligence as we know that most crimes, and specifically gang-related crimes are planned in prison through cellphones.

“We know from internet law that you can cut off certain areas like prisons from cellphone reception. You can block it in the same way as reception was blocked in Parliament during an incident a few years ago. We can use this technology in prisons to stop crime and we must use technology as a crime-fighting tool,” said Fritz.

The meeting also agreed to urgently address immediate deployment of senior SAPS officials to the Traffic Management Centre where much of the crime-related CCTV footage of the city is co-ordinated and analysed.

Smith said, “This meeting gave a sense of how dire the situation is. We have said in the last few weeks that we thought we are likely to face one of the worst years in gang violence in a long time.”

Meanwhile, the South African Human Rights Commission will soon announce the date for an investigation into gang violence in the Western Cape.

The organisation’s Chris Nissen said the aim was to get to the bottom of the violence and to understand where it stemmed from.

“What we’re looking at is to have a holistic approach and a societal approach to issues of crime and violence. And we’re starting in the Western Cape because, for years, it does appear there’s systemic violence that occurs.”

