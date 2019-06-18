The team joined Play Sport for Life, a non-profit organisation which aims to improve the lives and well-being of disadvantaged communities by providing athletic opportunities and using sport as a vehicle for a healthier lifestyle. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The annual 16 Days for Youth initiative, spearheaded by local radio station, Heart FM, ended on a high on Youth Day, in Philippi. The team joined Play Sport for Life, a non-profit organisation which aims to improve the lives and well-being of disadvantaged communities by providing athletic opportunities and using sport as a vehicle for a healthier lifestyle.

This on-air campaign has again highlighted how many organisations in the Western Cape are suffering under financial constraints and can’t rely only on government grants and sporadic donations.

Despite the sometimes overwhelming despair, there are also positive stories to celebrate.

U-Turn, in Claremont, is an innovative skills-based programme designed by occupational therapists, and other professionals, with long-term results for rehabilitation and reintegration of the homeless in Cape Town.

The organisation offers a “Life Change” programme, which nurtures an individual’s personal and vocational skills, and relapse prevention.

We learnt how sport not only offers an equal playing field for the youth, but is an activity every family has in common, on and off the field.

Although there is no clear definition of corporate social responsibility, it is no longer good enough as a side-line project, but rather a way of life. Business’s should be used as a social lever to making a difference.

Project manager, Denver Apollus, said: “At Heart FM we are truly representative of the diverse, vibrant and colourful community that is Cape Town, and believe we speak to and understand our audience intimately. We are a trusted member of the community, but we take this responsibility very seriously.

“With this, comes the unique opportunity to be agents of change, creating a platform for our listeners, partners and clients to be involved with and make a difference in our communities.

“Our 16 Days for Youth initiative was created to tell the stories of struggling communities throughout the Western Cape and to mobilise listeners to support them.

“The initiative aids these communities by feeding, fixing, building and changing the environment for the better.

“Heart FM believes these opportunities serve as a platform to connect with listeners, while bringing together Capetonians with diverse backgrounds to interact and be a part of the change.”

* For more information about the initiative, go to http://16daysforyouth.com/

** Follow the journey on social media @Heart1049FM or @16DaysForYouth - #16DaysForYouth.