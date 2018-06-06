MAKING THEIR DAY: Scores of children benefited from a visit by Heart FM at the launch of its #16DaysForYouth campaign in Langebaan Tuesday. School children from Middeldorp received basic necessities. Picture: Heart FM

Cape Town - Driving through Middeldorp, Langebaan, it's impossible not to be captivated by the lush lawns, the fresh smell of water in the air, the tranquillity of the streets and the beauty of the sapphire lagoon.

Langebaan has earned its place among the province’s best and most charming tourist destinations. It's almost impossible for visitors to know about the poverty, crime and child negligence that lurks behind the big holiday houses, 5km from where Heart FM launched its #16DaysForYouthCampaign on Tuesday.

When you enter Langebaan North, the "blok” as the locals call it, you see the derelict houses in Middeldorp, where old fishermen stand on street corners waiting for possible employment to avoid going back to bare cupboards and hungry stomachs.

RELATED - #16DaysForYouth: Paternoster’s angels with heart

Langebaan is a place of two extremes. An old military and naval town, it has morphed into a cesspool of alcohol and substance abuse, where children find themselves exploited and forced into petty crime, often by their own parents.

Rigorous fishing regulations have led to a decline in employment for the local fishermen, causing an increase in poverty and substance abuse.

Local councillor Miriam Ali, concerned about the squalor that many fishermen’s families are living in, appealed to the community via their local Facebook page to come together and extend a helping hand to poverty-stricken Middeldorp.

Five women responded to the appeal, which led to the founding of Feed the Need Project.

Initially, the project fed 75 children out of the founders’ own pockets, and operated from a nearby centre.

The project grew, and with partners like the community policing forum, they now feed more than 200 children twice a week.

They are also able to cater for some of the basic needs of these children, as well as provide food for the elderly in the community.

This includes giving food parcels to the children’s families, clothes, and providing basic healthcare, where there is a genuine need.

Jean Hogg, one of the founders of the project, keeps a record of all the beneficiaries of the project in order to keep track of attendance, and she has an extensive file with the children’s birth dates so that they can get presents.

Feed the Need not only feeds these children, but provides them with the love and affection they so desperately lack.

“We would love one day to construct our own building with a kitchen, so that we can feed the needy five days a week.

"But we are a bit restricted, because the church needs to perform its usual activities and we can't use their space every day,” said co-founder Vanessa Pointer.

Some of the children who rely on the project come from homes where there is parental alcohol and drug abuse and, in some instances, drug dealing.

Community members are often unable to intervene due to their own lack of resources, and fear the consequences that could arise if they stand up for these children.

Solene Smith, 60, has made a concerted effort to protect the children, and unofficially acts as a “safety parent”, caring for them, and providing food and a roof over their heads with the help of Feed the Need.

There are at least five children living with her, who were either neglected or come from abusive home environments.

With the pension grant that she and her husband receive, they pay for the children's school uniforms and basic necessities.

“It’s not about just giving the children food. It’s about looking at the parents and their circumstances at home.

"Feed the Need cares about what is happening in our communities, and they are making a huge difference in Langebaan, where they continue to go from strength to strength," Smith said.

@16DaysForYouth