19 879 Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the Western Cape

Cape Town – The Western Cape Health Department has revealed that the vaccination roll-out in the province is continuing smoothly with 19 879 vaccines having been administered thus far. The department explained that the overall intent of the vaccination roll-out is to prevent severe illness and death and to protect the health system. To date, the Western Cape received 25 960 vaccine doses in two tranches as part of the Johnson & Johnson/Sisonke implementation study. In the first tranche 13 160 vaccines doses were received, and 12 800 in tranche two. Healthcare workers, both public and private, are being targeted during phase 1 of the roll-out to ensure that province is able to vaccinate the most at risk healthcare workers.

Thus far 76.5% of the province’s allocation has been administered, which accounts for 19 879 doses in the ongoing first round of vaccinations.

The health department said that this translates to almost 1000 vaccinations administered per day since 17 February.

More vaccination sites will be opened as more vaccines arrive.

There are currently 8 vaccination sites across the province consisting of both public and private vaccination sites – Groote Schuur, Tygerberg, Khayelitsha District Hospital, Karl Bremer, Gatesville Melomed Hospital, Worcester, Paarl and George Hospital.

The province also explained that there is a sequencing order to the vaccine roll to ensure fair administering.

“Since a limited number of vaccines are currently available the Department has introduced sequencing to ensure equitable access, and that the most vulnerable and most at-risk-of exposure healthcare workers are vaccinated first.

“According to this sequencing, vaccines will be allocated pro-rata per number of staff per facility,” the department said.

Within these allocations, there are further prioritisation taking place, which includes these factors:

Individual vulnerability by age

Individual vulnerability due to comorbidities

Risk of exposure (patient facing vs non-patient facing staff)

Criticality of setting (eg. working in critical care, Covid wards etc.)

“Even though we follow the sequencing, we do so with speed as we are given the next tranche based on using it within the allotted time.

“As we continue to receive batches of vaccines, we commit to continue with vaccination so that all healthcare workers who are willing to be vaccinated get vaccinated,” the department said.

The Sisonke implementation study vaccines are being administered over an eight-week period and commenced on 17 February.

The department estimates that approximately 40% of healthcare workers in the province will be vaccinated with the available vaccines.

The continued roll-out of phase one should be complete by end April, depending on the vaccine received.

