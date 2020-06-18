19 Covid-19 testing and triage centres completed at Western Cape hospitals

Cape Town - A total of 19 temporary testing and triage centres have been completed at hospitals across the province, said Premier Alan Winde on Thursday, when he released the daily update on coronavirus statistics for the province. Of the 19 temporary testing and triage centres which have been completed at hospitals across the Western Cape, 14 have been built in the metro and 5 have been completed in our non-metro regions. "We are currently working to bring an additional 14 online in the metro by 1 July, and an additional 26 in our non-metro regions by the middle to end of July. These testing and triage centres are an important part of our healthcare readiness response as they allow for testing to be conducted separately from other hospital functions, and also ensure that our emergency units are not overwhelmed by requests for testing," he said. Meanwhile during the weekly digicon, public health specialist with the Department of Health, Professor Mary-Ann Davies presented her findings on how Covid-19 impacts people living with HIV, TB and other comorbidities. Winde explained that these findings are important because there was little data around whether HIV and TB presented increased risk.

"The findings have revealed that while these two comorbidites do present slightly increased risk, the impact is small compared to the risks associated with old age and other illnesses like diabetes and high blood pressure," he said.

Using data available in the public sector for comorbidities, she has determined that for every 100 Covid-19 deaths in the public sector:



52 deaths can be attributed to diabetes

19 can be attributed to high blood pressure

12 can be attributed to HIV

9 can be attributed to kidney disease

6 can be attributed to TB (2 to current TB and 4 to previous TB).

He added that pressure has been building in province's acute hospital facilities, however, "these hospitals are not yet at full capacity and still have some spare capacity to admit Covid-19 patients".

"Our critical care wards at Groote Schuur and at Tygerberg are currently running at near capacity, however, two exciting medical breakthroughs may help to relieve some of this pressure. The high flow nasal oxygen which we are bringing online is starting to make a difference at both Groote Schuur and at Tygerberg, as it presents an alternative therapy to people being treated on ventilators," he said.

"We are also currently working on the clinical protocols for dexamethasone administration to patients on ventilators and oxygen therapy. Preliminary results coming out of the UK have shown really positive results in reducing mortality in serious cases of Covid-19.

Daily Coronavirus Update:

The Western Cape has recorded 71 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 1 276.

As of Thursday, 18 June, the Western Cape has 12 667 active Covid-19 cases, 46 951 confirmed cases and 32 953 recoveries. There are 1 470 people in hospital, of which 248 in ICU or high care.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the coronavirus continues to spread in the province.

The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.

Picture: Western Cape Government