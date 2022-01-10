19-year-old girl among those violently killed in weekend gun and knife attacks

Cape Town - Across Cape Town three people have been violently killed in gun and knife attacks on the weekend. In Hanover Park, a murder case was opened for investigation following a fatal shooting incident on Friday. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said a man was shot and killed at about 2.45pm in Turfburg Walk.

“Philippi police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim lying in the street. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” Twigg said. Hanover Park Community Policing Forum media liaison Kashiefa Mohamed said non-fatal shootings were reported at about 4am, in Lansport Road, and a woman was stabbed at 3.15am on Sunday in Johnvlei Walk. Spokesperson to Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, Wade Seale, said Leap officers have been deployed in Hanover Park. Fifty law enforcement officers are deployed to Hanover Park in different teams on a 24/7 basis.

Police are investigating after the body of a 19-year-old girl was found in Olga Street, Manenberg at about 1:30am, on Sunday. “Manenberg police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim in the bin. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested,” Twigg said. Manenberg Safety Forum chairperson Roegchanda Pascoe said: “According to the information I received, she was stabbed and then shoved into the bin and then wheeled and then put into Giempie/ Renoster Street, by her boyfriend.”

In a separate incident, a man was found dead during the early hours of on Sunday in Ndum-Ndum, Wallacedene, Kraaifontein. “Kraaifontein police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with multiple injuries to his head and body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” Twigg said. Wallacedene Development Forum spokesperson Masilakhe Ngqebe condemned what he said was a mob justice attack against an alleged notorious thief by residents.