20 more liquor licenses suspended as Cape traders sell alcohol during lockdown

Cape Town - The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) conducted 51 investigations into non-compliance with the National Disaster Regulations between 23 March and 8 May 2020, where liquor traders have sold alcohol during the lockdown.

Of the 51 investigations conducted, 20 liquor licenses have been suspended and 2 reports are being referred to the Liquor Licensing Tribunal (LLT) for consideration.

An additional 12 cases remain under investigation and 5 have been referred to SAPS.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said: “The illegal sale of alcohol will not be tolerated and will be investigated. I sternly warn against any liquor vendor operating during the lockdown, as they may be eligible for a fine or may lose their license, subject to an investigation.

“Those whose licenses have been suspended will have to appear before the LLT within 21 days after the lockdown period having expired to show cause of why the order should not be made final. Subsequently, section 20 hearings will be scheduled where the LLT can revoke the license or impose a fine of up to R115 610 if the licensee has been found guilty of transgressing any legislation or regulations,” he said.