20 years in jail for a man involved in 2018 foiled armed robbery

Cape Town - A 32-year-old man who was involved in a foiled armed robbery that led to the killing of a 10-year-old boy in KTC, Gugulethu, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Ayanda August was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court for his part in the attempted armed robbery in June 2018.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said three men robbed a liquor store in KTC in broad daylight. After they left the premises with an undisclosed amount of money, unknown attackers fired at their vehicle numerous times. During crossfire, a 10-year-old boy was killed, while a three-year-old boy and a 42-year-old man were injured.

Swartbooi said investigations led to the arrest of two suspects. He said the investigating officer, Julian Tarentaal went the proverbial extra mile gathering information in a bid to ensure a breakthrough. Tarentaal successfully opposed bail for both suspects. “Thorough investigation led to the arrest of two suspects. The investigating officer successfully opposed bail for both suspects.