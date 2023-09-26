21-year-old man from Mpumalanga still missing after drowning at Camps Bay beach

Cape Town - Police divers continue to search for a 21-year-old man who went missing at Camps Bay Beach, while a Good Samaritan is recovering in hospital after being treated for non-fatal drowning symptoms sustained while trying to save a youngster in difficulty. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Table Bay was activated on Friday following witness reports of a man who went missing at Camps Bay.

NSRI Bakoven Station 2, NSRI Table Bay Station 3, SAPS, CoCT Law Enforcement, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, WC Government Health EMS and Netcare 911 ambulance services also all responded to the scene. According to NSRI Bakoven deputy station commander Bevan Geyser, they launched the rescue craft Gemini Legend. Cape Town Helicopters dispatched four helicopters at various stages in the afternoon, during routine flights to assist conducting five sweeping aerial sea searches. SAPS WPDS (water policing and dive services) and an EMS rescue squad drone team attended the scene assisting in the air, sea and shoreline search.

“The 21-year-old is believed to be a Zimbabwean from Middleburg, Mpumalanga. He appeared to be part of a church group from Mpumalanga who were visiting the beach during a weekend church event in Green Point. “Despite the extensive air, sea and shoreline search, there remains no sign him. The Good Samaritan is in stable condition at the hospital, where he is recovering. “Furthermore, the NSRI appeals to the public to follow South African Weather Service (SAWS) warnings and updated weather forecasts.