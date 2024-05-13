21 year old woman raped, robbed allegedly in e-hailing taxi

Cape Town - Police have appealed to anyone with information about an e-hailing driver and his accomplice who allegedly raped and robbed a passenger on Friday to come forward. According to police, the woman requested an e-hailing car from Boston to transport her home from work.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: “Bellville SAPS registered cases of armed robbery and rape which occurred on Friday at about 9.25pm in Alexander Street, Bellville. “Preliminary information suggests that the 21-year-old victim summoned the vehicle to take her home from work. She was fetched by a foreign driver who instructed her to sit in the back of the hatchback. “While they were travelling, a second foreign suspect allegedly appeared from the boot and threatened her with a firearm, demanding her belongings. He robbed her of her laptop, cellphone, work scanner and headphones.

“The suspect then violated the victim, whereafter they dropped her on the side of the road. They also attempted to demand money from her family but were unsuccessful. No arrests have been made yet.” Bellville Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Emre Uygun urged detectives to work expeditiously to apprehend the suspects. “Additionally, we call on the MEC for mobility to implement more stringent measures to ensure the safety of e-hailing passengers and drivers.

“We demand swift action to prevent such heinous crimes from occurring in the future,” said Uygun. Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, the Bolt driver arrested for allegedly stabbing two young women in Table View appeared in court. Benedict Chitungo handed himself over to the police after the alleged incident on May 4, maintaining his innocence. He appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court, charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The case was postponed until May 17 for bail information and to verify his status in the country. Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said according to reports, a group of friends arranged for a Bolt driver to pick them up in Monte Vista to be taken to Dunoon. “The driver wanted to drop them off at a fuel station near the entrance to Dunoon, as he said it was unsafe for him to go into Dunoon. When he asked for payment, the application did not accept the payment and the driver was asked to take them to an ATM.

“The payment was made and when the victims asked for change, the driver drove to Table View SAPS. “He was told to take the clients to the address they asked to be dropped. “The driver left the station with all the passengers but did not take them to Dunoon.

“An argument ensued, and when the occupants wanted to get out, the driver allegedly stabbed two passengers aged 21 and 20.” Pojie appealed to anyone with information which may lead to the arrests and successful prosecution of the suspects in Bellville to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111. [email protected]