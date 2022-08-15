24-hour cycling challenge raises over R500 000 for rugby and learning in Langa

Cape Town - The Bishops Diocesan College school community got pedalling this weekend for a 24-hour cycle challenge to raise money for the Vusa Rugby and Learning Academy in Langa. The participants raised more than R500 000 during the challenge, almost double the amount raised last year.

Over 175 learners, staff and the larger community participated in the challenge, which began on Saturday at 3pm and concluded at 3pm yesterday at the Raymond Ackerman Centre in Rondebosch, with spectators supporting in person and via live stream. Vusa executive director Brendan Fogarty said all the money was going towards running the Vusa programme, ensuring that coaches’ salaries were paid, ensuring food for their children, and that transport and recreational outings were paid for. “We focus on sports, academics and recreational outings so our overheads are relatively high. The children are fed a hot meal at the end of each day. We also have coaches that we employ that live in the community and then our outings range from an outing to the aquarium, to the Waterfront, up Table Mountain and to Hout Bay Beach,” Fogarty said.

Vusa also supported three registered ECD Centres and five primary schools with numeracy and literacy programmes run through their Atlas Digibus. Pedalling away, the head rugby coach at Vusa, Simphiwe Mzukwa, said participating in the challenge was overwhelming because he knew the good cause that the money raised would be going towards and how it would help his young players in Langa and other communities. Former international rugby players and old Old Diocesans including Nick Koster, JJ Gagiano, Dasch Barber and others, also helped create excitement around the fundraising efforts.

Coach and former rugby player Robbie Fleck said: “I'm extremely privileged and proud to be part of the challenge this year, both as a mentor and a group leader to the young boys of Bishops. I hope to see some of the (Bishops and Vusa) kids playing for the Springboks.” Bishops principal Tony Reeler said his learners had once again made the school proud. “The boys pedalled their hearts out; it was fantastic to see everyone challenging themselves for a great cause,” Reeler said.

Just after finishing his cycling session, Bishops Grade 11 learner and rugby player Trento Lambrechts added that he was happy to be cycling and ultimately sharing the love of rugby with other children. The Bishops Diocesan College school community raised over R400 000 in aid of VUSA Rugby and Learning Academy in Langa during a 24-hour cycle challenge sponsored by Investec. Picure: Kristin Engel/Cape Argus [email protected] Cape Argus