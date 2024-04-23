25 year old Stellenbosch University student Aurelia Mouton elected Vice President at Howard University programme

Cape Town - A Stellenbosch University student has been proclaimed as the vice-president of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities – Africa Correspondents Corps (HBCU-ACC) – an initiative of the Centre for African Studies at Howard University in the US. Aurelia Mouton, 25, from Stellenbosch, is studying towards a BA Honours in journalism and completed her undergraduate degree (BA Humanities), majoring in political science and English studies with a minor in history.

She was also previously the editor-in-chief of Die Matie, the university’s independent student newspaper. Mouton is now affiliated with the university’s journalism department publication Stellenbosch Media Forum. “I got involved in the programme last year, after Michael (Walsh) reached out to me in my capacity as editor-in-chief of Die Matie. My term has since ended.

“I joined the cohort because it offered me an incredible platform to promote myself, along with knowledge and networking opportunities I would not have otherwise. “I am very excited for my term as vice-president under the leadership of Akofa Bruce, our president,” Mouton said. Two other South Africans have also been enrolled as part of this year’s cohort – Nkululeko Ndlovu from SU, and Enzokuhle Sabela from Durban University of Technology (DUT).

Mouton said in her capacity as non-HBCU VP, she would like to promote the programme to more South African students for the next intake while promoting current colleagues, Ndlovu and Sabela. “I also hope to share a bit of our local news and stories with our American counterparts,” she said. “My personal goal with the programme is to establish myself as a future expert in the field of geo-politics and conflict reporting.” HBCU-ACC programme adviser, Michael Walsh, said the programme aims to provide student journalists and political scientists with the knowledge, skills, networks, and exposure to pursue a career as an international reporter or foreign policy commentator.

This year, 14 students are part of the programme, which is now in its second year running. “Aurelia was selected as a vice-president because she excels at taking the initiative during our sessions. This week, the lesson was focused on becoming a master thinker. It included a very challenging reading. “Aurelia volunteered to summarise that reading for the rest of the class. That meant that she did not just have to provide the summary. She also had to connect it back to the rest of the module.