26 Cuban doctors welcomed to Western Cape

Cape Town - Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo and department head Dr Keith Cloete welcomed 26 Cuban Medical Brigade doctors to the province on Sunday, saying they were looking forward to working with them in defeating the pandemic.

More than 200 Cuban experts arrived in South Africa last month, consisting of family physicians, epidemiologists, bio-statisticians, health-care technology engineers, biotechnology experts and other specialists.

Mbombo said the Cubans would be deployed to various provincial health facilities to support efforts in the Covid-19 fight.

Premier Alan Winde said: “They will join the thousands of dedicated and skilled doctors, nurses and health-care workers already working on the front line response to the pandemic in the province.”

He added that the province has also issued a call for people with medical experience to volunteer, and has received more than 1000 applications. “We will be calling on them to bolster our health-care response as needed over the coming weeks and months.”