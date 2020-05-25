26 Cuban doctors welcomed to Western Cape
More than 200 Cuban experts arrived in South Africa last month, consisting of family physicians, epidemiologists, bio-statisticians, health-care technology engineers, biotechnology experts and other specialists.
Mbombo said the Cubans would be deployed to various provincial health facilities to support efforts in the Covid-19 fight.
Premier Alan Winde said: “They will join the thousands of dedicated and skilled doctors, nurses and health-care workers already working on the front line response to the pandemic in the province.”
He added that the province has also issued a call for people with medical experience to volunteer, and has received more than 1000 applications. “We will be calling on them to bolster our health-care response as needed over the coming weeks and months.”
Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said the arrival of the Cuban specialists was long overdue and they believed that they would assist people in containing and arresting the virus.
Xaba said all their front line health-care workers must be protected at all times because they served as the first line of defence against the virus. “As Nehawu in the province, we will engage with the national union to arrange a special membership for the Cuban doctors so they can be protected against reckless and intransigent health-care facility managers.”
He said their offices would be on standby for any labour-related challenges that their comrades may face.@SISONKE_MD
Cape Argus