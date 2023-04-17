26 Hout Bay fishermen safe after fire on board their vessel forces them to disembark

Cape Town - Twenty-six Hout Bay fishermen disembarked safely from their fishing vessel after it caught alight just after midnight on Friday, the NSRI said. NSRI Simon’s Town was activated by the NSRI Emergency Operating Centre after reports of a 35-metre support vessel ablaze south of Cape Point.

Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre and Telkom Maritime Radio Services responded to a call for help as the estimated 80-ton fishing vessel caught fire. All shipping traffic in the area was diverted to the scene. On arrival, the crews reportedly found all the fishermen in life rafts in rough seas. Everyone was loaded on to the fishing vessel, Umfondini. NSRI Simon’s Town station commander Simon McDonnel said: “All 26 fishermen were brought to the shelter of Buffels Bay, where they were transferred from Umfondini on to the NSRI Simon’s Town rescue craft Donna Nicholas and brought to NSRI Simon’s Town without incident. They were transported by road to their home base in Hout Bay. NSRI commended the swift response of all involved.”

A few hours later, NSRI Hout Bay and NSRI Kommetjie returned to the scene as the vessel was reportedly seen adrift in a north-westerly direction and was at risk of running aground in the surrounding area of Scarborough. The teams were sent to try to hold it offshore at its expected time of 8pm until the tug boat arrived. On arrival, the smouldering vessel was found drifting towards shore but appeared to be at no risk of sinking. NSRI rescue swimmers were deployed and a tow-line was rigged to the casualty vessel from NSRI Hout Bay’s rescue craft, Nadine Gordimer, the NSRI said.