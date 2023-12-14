2600 officers deployed for the Western Cape

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that the province would get more than 2 500 newly graduated officers. Cele made the announcement at the officers’ graduation ceremony at Dal Josafat Athletic Stadium in Paarl.

He said the officers were part of a second batch of 10 000 recruits since the president approved the call. He added that 2 600 officers would be deployed in the Western Cape. Wednesday marked the first of the three-day celebrations. With families watching from the stands, 1 099 officers marched on parade in their full regalia after attending different training colleges over the past eight months.

Cele said: “The nation is full of pride and love, filled with hope. To your families, thanks for providing us with this young blood. Don’t disappoint us and don’t disappoint the nation. “I saw not a single pot belly stomach, and trust it will stay that way.” He warned the new trainees about getting entangled in the life of crime.

“The world is cruel out there, full of ugly hearted people. They are waiting for you to tempt you, to kill and harm and absorb you in their criminality. This is a beautiful blue uniform, don’t let anyone convert it into orange, refuse it. Resist criminals. Stay focused, keep the promise that you made and make South Africa proud and safe. “Tell them you are a national asset and belong to the nation. It is a privilege the nation made the call for you to be part of it. In you I see future national commissioners, learn and grow within the organisation.” Cele also reminded the officers that they need to implement what they were taught at college.

“You didn’t get a job, this is a service, if you want a job go to Coca-Cola or Toyota. Protect and serve all that has been taught to you go and implement. “Protect women and children, I make a call to you when a woman walks into the station and tries to report abuse, do not tell them to negotiate. Stop what you are doing and attend to that woman. Your job is to protect citizens, don’t be part of their frustration.” Trainee Zilke Moses from Saldanha Bay was a law-enforcement officer for two years before she joined the police.

“I wasn’t sure about the career. I always wanted to join the defence force until I gained interest in the crime sector and that’s when I joined the police. “I felt that I wanted to expand and help the community more and that is when I applied. “I want to bring to the force a commitment to render the services to the community and work closely together with my community to achieve it and to prevent all types of crimes.”

Another constable, Dimpho More, said he is the right person to be deployed in the Mfuleni area. “I love serving people. This is not a job to me, it’s a passion. One of the core issues that touch my heart when it comes to crime is domestic violence, it needs to be addressed, we need to protect our women and children. “When I see women being abused or mistreated, it really touches my heart. I think we must educate our communities and relate with them so they can have more information about the GBV.”